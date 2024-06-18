Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

A major fire broke out in a boutique situated on the Malhar road on Monday morning. Loss worth lakhs was reported in the fire as the entire showroom containing stock of garments was reduced to ashes.

Gagandeep, owner of — House of Kashi — said today morning a tea vendor near his boutique called him and informed that smoke was billowing from his shop. He immediately reached the spot and the moment he opened the shutter, the entire boutique was already on fire.

The owner said fire brigade was informed and in no time, two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame within one hour.

“A huge stock of garments was lying in the boutique including that of customers. Everything has been gutted and nothing is left intact. We have incurred a loss worth several lakhs due to fire. Short -circuit could have triggered the blaze,” the owner said.

Firemen said they received call around 9.10 am and in no time two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. One fire tender doused the flames within an hour. Had the fire spread further, nearby shops could also have been gutted, said a fireman.

