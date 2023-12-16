Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Ludhiana, December 15
A major fire broke out at a godown owned by High Furnitures Industries in Focal Point, Phase 7, on Thursday night. Furniture worth lakhs gutted in the fire.
The fire was intense and firemen had to struggle hard to douse the flames. A Fire Department official also suffered minor burn injuries while trying to control the fire.
As per information, the godown was lying closed and the fire broke out around 8.45 pm. Initially, low spark was witnessed which in no time engulfed the entire unit.
The firemen had to break the wall at the rear side of the godown to enter inside to start the operation. After the struggle of over six hours, the fire was doused around 2.30 am.
Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said over 150 fire tenders were used to douse the flames. He also suffered a minor injury on his hand while trying to control the fire.
He said the owner had not made any fire safety arrangements in the building due to which the owner and his staff failed to control the fire at the initial stage. He was also scheduled to shift the entire stock to a new building on December 25 but the incident had turned the entire stock into ashes.
Notably, fire officials had to use headlights of fire tenders to run the operation as due to the mishap, electricity of the area was snapped and there was darkness.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...