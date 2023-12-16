Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

A major fire broke out at a godown owned by High Furnitures Industries in Focal Point, Phase 7, on Thursday night. Furniture worth lakhs gutted in the fire.

The fire was intense and firemen had to struggle hard to douse the flames. A Fire Department official also suffered minor burn injuries while trying to control the fire.

As per information, the godown was lying closed and the fire broke out around 8.45 pm. Initially, low spark was witnessed which in no time engulfed the entire unit.

The firemen had to break the wall at the rear side of the godown to enter inside to start the operation. After the struggle of over six hours, the fire was doused around 2.30 am.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said over 150 fire tenders were used to douse the flames. He also suffered a minor injury on his hand while trying to control the fire.

He said the owner had not made any fire safety arrangements in the building due to which the owner and his staff failed to control the fire at the initial stage. He was also scheduled to shift the entire stock to a new building on December 25 but the incident had turned the entire stock into ashes.

Notably, fire officials had to use headlights of fire tenders to run the operation as due to the mishap, electricity of the area was snapped and there was darkness.