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Home / Ludhiana / Major fire breaks out at scrap godown on Jassian Road in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at scrap godown on Jassian Road in Ludhiana

No casualties had been reported, while the extent of the damage was not known at the time of filing the report

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:44 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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According to Fire Department, around 25 to 35 fire tenders had been pressed into service to control the blaze.
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A major fire broke out at a scrap godown on Jassian Road, near Bhagat Hospital, late Monday night, triggering a massive firefighting operation.

The fire broke out around 10.45 pm, following which the Fire Department rushed fire tenders to the spot. The blaze soon spread through the scrap material, including metal and iron items, making firefighting operations challenging.

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According to Fire Department, around 25 to 35 fire tenders had been pressed into service to control the blaze. However, the fire remained uncontrolled till the filing of this report, with firefighters continuing efforts to douse the flames.

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The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. No casualties had been reported, while the extent of the damage was not known at the time of filing the report.

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