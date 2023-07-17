Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 16

A major fire broke out in a toys manufacturing factory at Budhewal on the Chandigarh road here on Saturday evening.

The factory had sheds that collapsed one by one due to which firemen faced a huge difficulty in dousing the flames. The firemen had to break the rear wall of the factory to start their operation.

The fire officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A huge stock of plastic toys were lying inside the factory due to which the fire turned intense. Batteries of toys exploded, which added fuel to the fire.

Even after using over 12 fire tenders by the firemen, the raging fire could not be doused till 9 pm.