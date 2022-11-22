Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

Panic gripped the New Shakti Nagar area near Jodhewal Basti when a fire broke out in the building of a yarn and cloth manufacturing unit in the locality on Monday morning.

Firefighters took around eight hours to douse the flames at the unit of Shree Ram Wool Traders. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and water was refilled over 60 times in the same, as per the fire personnel.

A fireman tries to douse the flames at New Shakti Nagar.

A few workers were on the ground floor when the incident occurred on the second floor of the building around 6:30 am. When some people in the neighbourhood raised an alarm, the workers safely came out of the factory. The fire brigade office was informed about the incident around 7 am following which fire tenders from different stations were rushed to the spot. Many people gathered outside the factory after coming to know about the incident.

The firefighters also faced trouble while dousing the flames due to a lack of required equipment. The area was also congested. They also sprinkled water from the roofs of nearby buildings to douse the fire inside the factory building.

After the incident, cracks also appeared in the factory building, as per information. It is an estimated that goods and machinery worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire incident.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said after getting information, fire tenders from various stations were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Ten fire tenders from various stations were refilled around 60-70 times to douse the flames during the operation.

Rai said the flames were doused by 3 pm. The exact reason behind the fire incident was yet to be ascertained. However, the factory owner suspected that a short-circuit could be the cause of the fire. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident, he added.

