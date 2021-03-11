Major fire breaks out at yarn manufacturing unit in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 21

Kaur Sain Spinners Limited, a yarn manufacturing unit in Doraha, was gutted in a major fire this morning.

The SDM, Payal, Deepjot Kaur, Tehsildar, Payal, Executive Officer of the Doraha Municipal Council Sukhdev Singh and SHO, Doraha, Lakhveer Singh reached the spot immediately after getting the information.

Sukhdev Singh said as polyester and cotton, which are highly inflammable, were stored in the factory the fire spread within no time. “The fire spread and engulfed the entire factory within no time. It could not be extinguished even though fire tenders were pitched in from Khanna, Doraha, Samrala and Ludhiana. The fire could be controlled only after three hours of continuous effort by the Fire Department teams.”

Manager of the factory Baljeet Singh Bhullar told this correspondent that the reason for the fire breaking out may be overheating. Otherwise there seems to be no other apparent reason at present,” he said. When questioned about the loss, he said, “It is too difficult to assess the total loss at this stage since the major concern is to douse the flames. We can come to know about the actual loss after the safety of the labourers is assured. The labour however is safe and sound,” the manager said.

Fire Station Officer Yashpal said till afternoon 90 per cent fire was brought under control. “However two fire brigade vehicles have been stationed near the factory lest the fire should get ignited again since the raw material is thread and inflammable,” he said.