 Major fire breaks out in factory : The Tribune India

Major fire breaks out in factory

Garment unit located in residential area, miraculous escape for 20 workers

Major fire breaks out in factory

Workers and residents shift goods from a factory to a safer place after a fire broke out at a garment unit at Laxmi Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. A huge stock of garments was stored in the three-storey factory building which gutted in the flame. Nearly 20 workers, including women, working in the factory and had a miraculous escape. Some of the workers even jumped from the terrace of the factory on the rooftop of adjoining buildings to save their lives.

The factory was situated in a residential area due to which residents were panicked a lot. Some adjoining buildings also developed cracks.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm when factory work was going in full swing. Suddenly smoke started emanating from the first floor of the unit and in no time the top two floors were up in flames. Except the minor damage on the ground floor, the fire engulfed the above three floors completely.

Firefighters attempt to control the flames using water hoses. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Since the factory had no fire safety arrangements, workers could not douse the flames at the initial stage. Fire brigade was called at 3 pm and in a few minutes fire tenders reached the spot. Firemen had to create a hole in the side wall of the factory to spray water inside the unit.

Sub Fire Officer Aatish was controlled at 6.30 pm and 10 fire tenders were used to completely douse the flame.

Workers jumped from the terrace, 3 suffered injuries

As many as 20 workers were working in the factory when fire broke out. Except the ground floor, workers working in the above floors could not exist from the ground floor and they had to jump from the third floor’s terrace over the rooftop of the adjoining building behind the factory.

A migrant Harinandan, who lives in the migrants quarters behind the factory, said after he noticed fire in the factory unit some workers were crying for help from the terrace of the factory.

“Workers had dropped a long piece of clothes from the terrace to land on our building. I helped them in bringing them down safely, some panicked workers even jumped from the terrace on our building and three of them suffered injuries,” an eye witness Harinandan told The Tribune while showing injury on his hand. “I also provided a ladder to the workers for their safety exist from the unit. Injured workers had to be shifted to hospital for treatment. I suffered injury on my hand while rescuing the workers.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

2
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

4
Nation EXPLAINER

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

5
Punjab

Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly

6
Nation

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

7
Entertainment

Virat Kohli charges whopping Rs 8.9 crore for each post on Instagram! His net worth is Rs 1050 crore: Report

8
Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

9
Diaspora

Cops find body of missing Indian student near river in Canada

10
Punjab

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

Don't Miss

View All
Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Top News

PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry

PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry

‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...

‘India deserves bigger global role and wider profile’

'India deserves bigger global role and wider profile'

Jet engines, drones, space: Aiming entry to next league of tech

Jet engines, drones, space: Aiming entry to next league of tech

China blocks proposal to blacklist Lashkar’s Mir

China blocks proposal to blacklist Lashkar's Mir

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Parking lot disfigures Pink Plaza park in Amritsar

Two breaches in KBL canal leave agri land inundated

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

PGI using non-invasive therapies to save infants with heart ailments

Finally, underpass to come up at Dhakoli level crossing

Chipped plaster, twisted columns greet visitors at PSPCL’s Ph-1 office in Mohali

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

Congress to be asked to clear stand: CM

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Punjab CM organises ‘yogshala’ at PAP Ground

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably, Takht Jathedar tells govt

State of parks: Park in VIP locality without any maintenance

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Dangling cables endanger lives in New Chander Nagar

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet