Major fire breaks out in factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. A huge stock of garments was stored in the three-storey factory building which gutted in the flame. Nearly 20 workers, including women, working in the factory and had a miraculous escape. Some of the workers even jumped from the terrace of the factory on the rooftop of adjoining buildings to save their lives.

The factory was situated in a residential area due to which residents were panicked a lot. Some adjoining buildings also developed cracks.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm when factory work was going in full swing. Suddenly smoke started emanating from the first floor of the unit and in no time the top two floors were up in flames. Except the minor damage on the ground floor, the fire engulfed the above three floors completely.

Firefighters attempt to control the flames using water hoses. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Since the factory had no fire safety arrangements, workers could not douse the flames at the initial stage. Fire brigade was called at 3 pm and in a few minutes fire tenders reached the spot. Firemen had to create a hole in the side wall of the factory to spray water inside the unit.

Sub Fire Officer Aatish was controlled at 6.30 pm and 10 fire tenders were used to completely douse the flame.

Workers jumped from the terrace, 3 suffered injuries

As many as 20 workers were working in the factory when fire broke out. Except the ground floor, workers working in the above floors could not exist from the ground floor and they had to jump from the third floor’s terrace over the rooftop of the adjoining building behind the factory.

A migrant Harinandan, who lives in the migrants quarters behind the factory, said after he noticed fire in the factory unit some workers were crying for help from the terrace of the factory.

“Workers had dropped a long piece of clothes from the terrace to land on our building. I helped them in bringing them down safely, some panicked workers even jumped from the terrace on our building and three of them suffered injuries,” an eye witness Harinandan told The Tribune while showing injury on his hand. “I also provided a ladder to the workers for their safety exist from the unit. Injured workers had to be shifted to hospital for treatment. I suffered injury on my hand while rescuing the workers.”