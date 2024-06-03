Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 2
A major fire broke out in a hardware shop, Ashoka Hardware, near Aarti Chowk, here this afternoon. The fire had engulfed the first and second floors of the multi-storey shop.
Since the main shutter of the store was lying locked, firemen had to bring a turntable ladder to start the operation. Interestingly, the ladder was used first time by the fire brigade here.
The shop owner had told fire officials that on Sunday afternoon within a few minutes after closing the shop, a spark started from the first floor, which further spread to the second floor. Following which, they informed the fire brigade about the incident.
No fire safety arrangements
Fire officials claimed that there were no fire safety arrangements in the hardware shop due to which the shopkeeper could not control fire at the initial stage. Even some flammable material was also said to be stored in large quantity inside the store. An official said firemen struggled hard to control the blaze.
Panic spread among nearby shopkeepers as there was a fear that fire may spread to adjoining shops.
An owner of a shop located near the hardware store had also started shifting goods to a safer place, fearing that fire might engulf his shop but fortunately, firemen did not let the blaze spread to the adjoining shop.
More than five fire tenders were used to control the fire.
Fire officials claimed that there were no fire safety arrangements in the shop due to which shopkeeper could not control fire at the initial stage. Even some flammable material was also said to be stored in large quantity inside the store.
Assistant divisional fire officer Maninder Singh said firemen struggled hard to control the fire. Turntable ladder turned out to be a saviour as it helped firemen to broke the glass window of the second floor and spray water to douse the flames.
Notably, onlookers had also gathered in a large number outside the shop and they had also been making videos of the incident. The fire officials had to call the police, who later shooed away the onlookers from the place.
The fire was almost controlled around 8 pm but the firemen were still present at the spot for precautionary purpose.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...