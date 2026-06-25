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Home / Ludhiana / Major fire guts Ludhiana garment unit; flames rage for over 12 hours

Major fire guts Ludhiana garment unit; flames rage for over 12 hours

Basement stock reduced to ashes; over 100 fire tenders pressed into service as firefighters continue operations

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:52 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A major fire broke out at Shreyans Fabrics, a multi-storey garment manufacturing unit located at Kailash Nagar in Sherpur, Ludhiana, on Wednesday night. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan.
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A major fire broke out at Shreyans Fabrics, a multi-storey garment manufacturing unit located at Kailash Nagar in Sherpur, Ludhiana, on Wednesday night around 11 pm.

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More than 12 hours after the blaze erupted, firefighters were still battling the flames on Thursday. The factory housed a large quantity of garments, fabrics and machinery, much of which was destroyed in the fire.

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A huge stock stored in the basement of the unit was reduced to ashes. Though the exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, losses are suspected to run into crores of rupees.

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Firefighters had to use makeshift ladders to access the upper floors of the building and bring the blaze under control. The grills of the basement were also broken to allow water to be sprayed inside.

Factory owners and employees initially managed to shift part of the stock to a safer location.

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Fire Officer Aatish Rai said firefighting operations had been underway for more than 12 hours. “The fire on the upper floors has largely been brought under control, but flames are still emanating from the basement,” he said.

Rai added that more than 100 fire tenders had already been used in the operation.

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