Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

A major fire broke out in a garment factory at Shakti Nagar here on Friday morning. A huge stock of garments worth lakhs gutted in the fire.

A call regarding the incident was received by the fire station office around 6 am. Following which, fire tenders pressed into service. Fire was in the basement and first floor of the factory. Firefighters took almost five hours to completely douse the flames.

Fire officials said when they reached the spot, main gate of the factory was lying closed and they had to break open the gate to enter the unit to douse the flames.

The factory owner said yesterday night he had locked the factory and on Friday morning, there was some short-circuit in electricity cables and the spark engulfed the scooter parked inside the factory. After the scooter caught fire, a blast also occurred, which further spread the fire to other parts of the factory.

Meanwhile, a few more fire incidents were reported on Thursday night in the city. In the first incident, a fire broke out in a house in Sunder Nagar around 11.40 pm on Thursday. The fire caused due to a leakage in a LPG cylinder. But no major loss was reported.

Another major fire broke out in a plastic furniture manufacturing unit in Focal Point, Phase VIII, Neechi Mangli, on Friday night. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm. Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Panic erupted in the area when the fire broke out. At the time of filing this report, fire fighters were on the job to douse the flames. Loss could be in lakhs as a huge stock of plastic furniture was stored in the unit.

Three vehicles engulfed in scrap godown fire

A fire incident also occurred at a scrap godown in Maharana Pratap Nagar last night. Three vehicles parked on the road near the godown were also caught fire during the incident. The three vehicles that caught fire were a garbage pick-up vehicle of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and two private cars. Earlier, there were rumours that some unidentified miscreants had set vehicles on fire but later, sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said the godown fire reportedly engulfed the vehicles which also reduced to ashes.