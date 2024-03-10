 Major lapse: No SOPs, guidelines for permitting sewer connections in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Major lapse: No SOPs, guidelines for permitting sewer connections in Ludhiana
GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY

Major lapse: No SOPs, guidelines for permitting sewer connections in Ludhiana

Civic body, PWSSB admit before Centre’s joint panel, also concede no bifurcation of commercial, industrial sewer connections

Major lapse: No SOPs, guidelines for permitting sewer connections in Ludhiana

NDRF and police personnel at the tragedy site near Giaspura. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 9

In what appears to be a major lapse on the part of the civic authorities, there is no standard operating procedures (SOPs) or guidelines for providing no objection certificate (NOC) or permitting connections to sewer lines and maintenance or desilting of the lines in the city.

TIMELINE

April 30, 2023: Gas leak tragedy claimed 11 lives, left four injured

May 2: NGT take suo motu cognisance, orders probe

October 11: PPCB-led inquiry panel submits 397-page probe report

October 13: NGT “rejects” report, orders fresh investigation by CPCB-led committee

January 5, 2024: CPCB seeks more time, NGT grants four weeks

Mar 4: Central joint panel submits fresh probe report before NGT

It has been admitted by the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) before the Centre’s joint panel, comprising senior functionaries of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct a fresh independent probe into the Giaspura gas leak tragedy.

In its 58-page inquiry report submitted before the NGT recently, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the joint probe panel submitted that as per information provided by the PWSSB, the sewer lines in Ludhiana were commissioned in 2002-03.

“The MC, which was the agency responsible for operation and maintenance of the sewer lines, said they allow sewer connections in two categories — domestic and commercial — and there is no bifurcation of commercial/ industrial. There is also no SOPs/ guidelines for providing NOC/ permitting connection to the sewer lines, maintenance of sewer lines, including desilting of sewer,” the Central joint committee reported while presenting written reply letters provided in this regard by the MC on December 29, 2023, and the PWSSB on December 22, 2023.

The Centre’s inquiry panel further submitted that of the earlier surveyed 118 industries jointly by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the MC, it was reported that majority of the units were tiny and small scale and were white category non-polluting units.

“Twenty two electroplating/ pickling/ surface finishing industries were located in a 500-m radius from the affected site/ location, as surveyed after the gas leak. Of the 22 units, 15 were located upstream of the affected area, where the flow of the main sewer line flows in opposite directions while the remaining seven units were not falling in the catchment of sewer in the affected area,” the NGT-appointed joint probe committee reported.

Presenting details of industrial units sending effluents to Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for the period of the past one year between April 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, received from the CETP authorised processor, the Central expert team said the records provided by the CETP operator were examined and it was found that the effluents from member units were being lifted by the CETP operator on a monthly basis.

The joint Central panel, comprising MoEF&CC Deputy Inspector General of Forests (DIGF) Raja Ram Singh, CPCB Member Secretary Bharat Kumar Sharma and Delhi IIT chemical engineering professor Sreedevi Upadhyayula, has also found “faults” with the sewer lines at the houses of the victims without pinpointing any culprits of 11 lives lost in the tragedy.

The NGT was, however, yet to take up the report.

Earlier, the NGT had on October 13 last “rejected” the report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman-led joint inquiry committee, while terming it “not convincing” and had ordered a fresh independent probe into the sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30 last, which had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

Holes in ‘rejected’ probe

The NGT had pointed out major “anomalies” in the investigation conducted by the PPCB chairman-led joint panel while ordering a fresh independent probe into the incident.

NGT took suo motu notice

Taking a suo motu notice of the incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by the then chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising the then judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 last ordered to constitute the panel to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30.

Taking up the matter on October 13 last, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil, had said the report had attributed the gas leak to the escape of gases from the sewer line, which “does not appear to be convincing”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

