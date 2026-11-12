Major reshuffle in Ludhiana MC, several officials shifted

In a major administrative reshuffle, the state government has ordered the transfer and fresh posting of several officials and engineers serving in municipal corporations across the state. The reshuffle has brought significant changes to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, with several officials being shifted out and others being posted to the city.

The orders were issued by the Local Government Department on Wednesday, a day after the transfer of the Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Ludhiana. The latest reshuffle includes transfers of zonal commissioners, municipal town planners MTPs, superintending engineers (SEs), civil engineers and other senior municipal officials.

Among the key changes, Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain has been moved from Ludhiana to Barnala, while Jasdev Sekhon has been shifted from Ludhiana to Amritsar. Varinder Jain, who was serving in Ludhiana and also holding additional charge as ADC (Urban Development), Mohali, and at the Chandigarh head office, has been posted to Patiala. Vishal Wadhwa has been transferred from Amritsar to Jalandhar, Rajinder Kumar Sharma from Amritsar to Kapurthala while Daljit Singh has been posted from Amritsar to Ludhiana.

The reshuffle has also affected the engineering wing of the Ludhiana MC. Sandeep Singh Romana has been transferred from Bathinda to Ludhiana while Rajnish Dogra has been shifted from Jalandhar to Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar Singla and Sham Lal Gupta have been transferred from Ludhiana to Jalandhar, Ranjit Singh to Patiala and Harkiranpal Singh to Moga. Mandhir Singh has been brought from Kapurthala to Ludhiana.

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In the civil engineering cadre, Sanjeev Sharma has been transferred from Ludhiana to Bathinda, Arvind Kumar to Patiala and Raman Kaushal to Moga. Rajinder Kumar has been posted from SAS Nagar to Ludhiana.

The reshuffle also includes changes in the administrative and operation wings. Surjit Singh Cheema, who was serving as Secretary in the Mohali Municipal Corporation and holding additional charge of Patiala, has been transferred to Ludhiana. Munish Puri, Superintendent Grade-II in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, has been shifted to Patiala.