Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Ludhiana police have succeeded in solving a major house robbery occurred in the wee hours of May 19 on the Daba-Lohara road with the arrest of three persons.

The suspects are Paramjit Prabhjot Singh, alias Joti, Davinder Singh Bawu and Mandeep Singh Mana, all residents of Lohara. The fourth suspect is still at large. The suspects had looted Rs 5.50 lakh in cash, 12 tola of gold ornaments, three cameras and a Maruti Swift Dzire car of the house owner.

ADCP Balwinder Singh Randhawa, ACP Rajesh Sharma and SHO Davinder Sharma in a statement issued today said the suspects were arrested from their whereabouts after a tip-off.

The police recovered the Swift Dzire car, Rs 2.17 lakh in cash, some gold ornaments, three cameras, a toy pistol and a Volkswagen car, which was used in the crime, from them.

The ADCP said Davinder and Mandeep had a criminal past. Davinder was facing four cases of snatching and Arms Act registered against him in Ludhiana while Mandeep was facing three cases (attempt to murder, snatching and drug smuggling) registered in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Paramjit has no criminal record.

Randhawa said since all accused were staying near the house of the victim, they were aware of the presence of only elderly persons in the house.

“We will seek police remand of the suspects to recover remaining valuables and cash and arrest the fourth suspect,” the ADCP added.