Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Ludhiana, August 8
The PAU police claimed to have solved a major theft case in which two unidentified thieves stole a bag containing Rs 28 lakh from a Range Rover vehicle on the night of August 3 in South City here.
The suspects have been identified as Sanju (20) and Sumit (21), both residents of Nandu Chowk, Bathinda. The police recovered Rs 15.21 lakh from the duo.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing a press conference said today that after the incident, special teams, led by Inspector Jagdev Singh, PAU SHO SI Rajinderpal and CIA in-charge Inspector Avtar Singh, were formed to trace the suspects.
Since it was a blind case, the teams worked hard and identified the suspects. After committing the theft, they fled towards Delhi. The help of the Delhi Police was also sought and the suspects were arrested from Delhi on August 6 and Rs 15.21 lakh was recovered, the CP said.
The duo confessed that they would usually follow vehicles which were having bags and commit theft at traffic lights or petrol pumps.
Sidhu said their past history was being checked and their involvement in other cases would also be verified. The remaining cash would also be recovered.
