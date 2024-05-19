Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

A loaded truck overturned on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway this morning. A major tragedy averted as neither the truck driver nor any commuter suffered injury in the mishap.

As per information, the incident occurred around 7 am. The truck was on the way to Dasuya from the Pakhowal road here. When it reached near the Jalandhar bypass, one of the tyres burst due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. The driver and his helper came out of the truck safely.

Meanwhile, officials from the Salem Tabri police station reached the spot. Traffic on the one side of the highway got affected for over an hour. Later, the police personnel managed the traffic and the truck was removed from the place.

