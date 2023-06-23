 Major upgrade of health services underway in district : The Tribune India

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

New hospitals made, existing ones renovated under NHM

The mother and child hospital in Ludhiana. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 22

A major upgrade of health services is underway in Ludhiana district, the government has said.

The development assumes significance as the health services at government hospitals in Ludhiana had already been adjudged the best in the state, following several first-of-its-type facilities made available in district hospitals, which were not there in any other district in the state.

Sharing details, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune here on Wednesday that health services at government institutions were undergoing a major upgrade to facilitate the common man and to ensure best healthcare to the ailing humanity in the district under the National Health Mission (NHM).

100% Covid vaccination

Under the National Immunisation Programme, Ludhiana district had achieved 100 per cent Covid vaccination. Since January 16, 2021, as many as 111.47 per cent beneficiaries had been administered the first dose, 85.97 per cent second dose in the age group of 18 years and above; 76 36 per cent first doses and 46.71 per cent second doses had been given to persons aged 14 to 17 years; and 73.56 per cent first doses and 44.05 per cent second doses had been administered to persons aged 12 to 14 years.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the NHM implementation in the district here, disclosed that 13 health and wellness centres have been set up in the district under rapid upgrade of healthcare infrastructure.

Besides, a 30-bed mother and child hospital (MCH) has been established at the Civil Hospital in Jagraon while the work on separate 30-bed MCH buildings at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Doraha and Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) in Raikot was in the advanced stage of completion.

Similarly, SDH buildings in Khanna and Samrala have been renovated, while the building repair work of the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana has also been completed. Moreover, the extension work of the MCH building at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana had also been taken up under the NHM.

Arora was apprised that a total of 7 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants were working in Ludhiana district at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, SDHs in Khanna and Raikot, MCH in Vardhaman, Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) in Jawadi and ESI Hospital here.

In the district, a total of 54 Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres were working in the district, of which 37 new OOAT centres had been started last year. The retention rate of old patients at OOAT centres in the district was reported to be 53 per cent.

A total of 9,04,399 e-cards have been issued under the Ayushman Bharat - Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme and claims amounting to Rs 60.72 crore were received, of which claims amounting to Rs 58.29 crore had been approved while the remaining claims of Rs 7.69 crore were in the process of approval. The claims worth Rs 50.61 crore had already been given to the beneficiaries. All three complaints received so far had been resolved, it was informed. Under the anti-tuberculosis drive, as many as 839 patients had been treated, of which 324 were treated at public hospitals and 215 at private centres. Of the total 1,185 TB patients in the district, 41 patients had died, 21 had left treatment, while 1,029 patients - 553 at public institutions and 476 at private centres - had already recovered from the disease.

As many as 10 patients were found suffering from multi-drug resistant TB, of which 9 patients were under treatment.

