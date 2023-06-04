Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

On the occasion of ‘World Bicycle Day’, the civic body appealed to residents to make cycling a part of their daily routine for better health. MC officials said the civic body has established cycle tracks of over 5-km length in various parts of the city.

These include a one-kilometre cycle track established under the Sidhwan canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar and a 1.1-km cycle track established under phase 2 of the same project. Both tracks are located along the Sidhwan Canal, starting from Jawaddi canal bridge to Dugri canal bridge.

Two 1.1-km cycle tracks have been established on both sides of the Malhar road under the Smart City mission. A 900-metre cycle track has been established under the Leisure Valley Project along the Sidhwan canal from the Dugri canal bridge to Dhuri railway line crossing.