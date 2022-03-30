Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 29

As a huge amount of waste plastic being generated in the city on daily basis is a major concern, a councillor has raised a demand before the Ludhiana MC House to utilise the waste plastic for making roads in the city.

By giving an example of Ikolaha village near Khanna wherein a road was constructed with waste plastic around four years ago, councillor from Ward 94 Gurpreet Singh Gopi once again highlighted the need for constructing roads with waste plastic in the city before the MC House on Monday.

Gopi said he had also presented the idea before Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and the MC House more than six months ago. MC officials were then asked work on the proposal but nothing was done. The councillor said an 800-metre road stretch in his ward was supposed to be made from waste plastic but it has not been done.

Responding to a matter raised by councillor Gurpreet Singh Gopi during the House meeting on Monday, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu gave directions to the MC’s B&R Branch Superintending Engineers to visit Ikolaha village near Khanna and make report on a road constructed with waste plastic.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is encouraging the use of waste plastic in the hot mix bituminous wearing cot. The waste plastic was also used in bituminous mixes for the construction of national highways under different projects. As per the ministry’s circular of November 2015, bituminous mix with the waste plastic shall be the default mode for the periodic renewal with the hot mixes within 50-km periphery of the urban area having a population of more than five lakh.

The roads have been constructed with waste plastic in different parts of the country. A few years ago, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had also decided to use the waste plastic mixture in bitumen for constructing roads, as per information.

Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gopi said tonnes of waste plastic is generated on a routine basis here and it can be used for constructing roads. “When I had raised the matter before the MC House twice in the past, they did not take it seriously. Now, I raised the demand before the MC House once again on Monday. It is a big need of the hour to bring the waste plastic in use for constructing roads. A road at Ikolaha village was constructed using waste plastic. If required, I would meet the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, demanding to direct the local authorities to start constructing roads using waste plastic,” he said.