Make self-defence part of curriculum: Residents

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 29

Residents have shown keen interest in enabling their wards to assess risky situations and navigate them effectively by boosting confidence and self-esteem and demanded that self-defence tactics should become a part of the educational curriculum.

Justifying concern of the parents about safety of their children in general and daughters in particular, organisers at educational institutes acknowledged that they had drafted a schedule for imparting training in self-defence in a phased manner. While orientation sessions would be organised for all students, periodic workshops and camps would be held for further honing of the martial skills, said organisers of schools led by Chairman of Victoria Group of Educational Institutes Surinder Pal Sofat.

“Having been approached by parents of the students of our institutes we have arranged a series of orientation sessions as a part of the ongoing project Rotary District 3090 during which Andrew Williams, an expert martial art trainer from Birmingham, UK, imparted self defence tips to students at Paragon International School at Nagal village,” said Sofat, adding that similar sessions have been scheduled at Victoria Public Senior Secondary School, Lehra, and Wisdom World School, Dehliz Road, Ahmedgarh.

Emphasising the need of imparting self-defense training to girls in particular Andrew Williams regretted that policymakers had failed to comprehend that self assurance and confidence generated through martial arts buttressed the ideology and agenda of women empowerment. “Moreover, a child or girl can become a rescuer after practicing

any martial art,” said Williams, adding that self-defense had since emerged as a pathway to a healthy lifestyle.

Amjad Ali, convener of a project launched by Rotary District 3090 under the supervision of district governor Ghanshyam Kansal said units of Rotary Club at Ahmedgarh and surrounding localities have been advised to organise events to impart training in self-defense among students.

