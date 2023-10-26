Make sports part of lifestyle: Ludhiana police

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 25

Cricket teams of Sahnewal, Manakwal and Dhamot villages cleared their respective pools on the first day of the ‘Promise Cup’ Cricket Tournament being organised by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police at Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium at Dulley in the district with the intent to motivate youths towards sports and shun drugs. They defeated the Dulley, Saharan Majra and Phullanwal teams of their pools.

The tournament was inaugurated by commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu. He urged people to make sports a part of their lifestyle.

Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh said nine matches were held on the inaugral day of the three days of the Cricket Tournament being organised under the supervision of ACP Guriqbal Singh at Dulley village.

Dhamot, Phullanwal, Manakwal, Saharan Majra, Sahnewal, Chappar, Sangowal, Dulley and Gill won their respective first matches that were played today.

#Cricket #Mandi