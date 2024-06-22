Make yoga part of daily life, Ludhiana DC exhorts district residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today exhorted residents of the district to make yoga part of their daily routine to lead a healthy and happy life.

Addressing a gathering to mark the International Day of Yoga here at Government College for Girls (GCG), the DC termed yoga an essential medium of health, harmony and happiness.

The day serves as a reminder to take out some time for our body and mind, acting as a driving force which can encourage millions to start practising yoga for a healthier lifestyle. Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy commissioner

Sawhney said the day is celebrated every year as International Day of Yoga after the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution piloted by India to observe the day on June 21. The day also marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

“The day serves as a reminder to take out some time for our body and mind, acting as a driving force which can encourage millions to start practising yoga for a healthier lifestyle,” she said.

She added yoga, an ancient corpus of meditative techniques, is India’s gift to the world. She said yoga is a natural insurance cover that keeps diseases at bay and boosts immunity leading to the overall wellness of body, mind and soul. She exhorted residents to ensure they spare at least an hour for yoga daily.

The DC also said that the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is making strenuous efforts to promote yoga in the state and has already launched the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ programme.

She said in an effort to promote physical and mental wellness, as many as 185 yoga classes under the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ initiative have been offering free training at the residents’ doorsteps in the district.

Classes were currently being held in various areas of Ludhiana, Khanna, Jagraon, Malaud, Samrala, Sudhar, Sidhwan Bet, Machhiwara, Dakha, and Payal, where 34 yoga instructors are offering training in morning and evening shifts. These instructors have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga.

The state government has set up a helpline number 7669400500 where people can give a missed call to request a free yoga instructor. They can also register on cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in.

If a group of 25 persons wants to do yoga in their mohalla or any colony, they can simply give a missed call to the aforementioned number. Trained instructors will provide free training in open parks and other public place.

She added yoga has become an effective tool in reducing stress, anxiety and depression which are posing risks to human lives these days.

