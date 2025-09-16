DT
Ludhiana

Makkar meets Arora to discuss industry issues

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:25 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora.
Sharn Pal Singh Makkar, Senior Vice-Chairman of Punjab Medium Industry Development Board, recently met Sanjeev Arora, Punjab’s Minister for Industries and Power, at the Circuit House to discuss Ludhiana’s industrial development.

The key discussion points included strategies to boost Ludhiana’s industrial sector, focusing on small and medium enterprises. Makkar also put forward power-related issues the industry was facing and a request for improving infrastructure to support industrial growth.

The meeting highlighted the Punjab Government’s efforts to foster industrial growth and address the needs of Ludhiana’s business community. As a key figure in the state’s industrial development, Makkar’s discussion with Arora underscores the importance of collaborative efforts to drive economic growth in the region.

