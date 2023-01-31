Makkar takes charge as Chairman of District Planning Committee

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sharanpal Singh Makkar on Monday took charge as the Chairman of the District Planning Committee in the presence of cabinet ministers Bram Shankar Jimpa and Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

After assuming charge, Makkar thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the leadership of the party.

He said he would discharge his duty with dedication and commitment, besides a transparent, accountable, and responsive administration would be ensured.

The AAP leader said effective implementation of pro-people policies of the AAP government would be is his top priority. He said strenuous efforts would be made to facilitate the people and the pace of development works would be expedited in the district.

The Chairman said corruption and inefficiency in deliverance of services to the people would not be tolerated at any cost. He pointed out that those who indulge in corrupt practices would face strict action.

Meanwhile, Jimpa and Jouramajra also expressed confidence that Makkar would deliver effective services to the people and take the development of the district to new heights.