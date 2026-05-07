Malaika Arora dazzles at Shivam Textile Mills anniversary bash in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, known for its extravagant celebrations and high-profile parties, witnessed yet another glamorous evening on Wednesday night as Bollywood diva Malaika Arora mesmerised guests with her captivating dance performances.

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The occasion was the 25th wedding anniversary celebration of Sanjay Batra of Shivam Textile Mills.

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The grand event was organised at Maharaja Mansion and was attended by industrialists and members of the city’s elite social circle. An invitee, requesting anonymity, said the atmosphere turned electric the moment Malaika took the stage in a striking red outfit along with her dance troupe.

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“The excitement among guests was on another level. Couples and teenagers were seen tapping their feet and cheering throughout her performance,” the guest shared. Many attendees were also seen clicking selfies with the actor, who, despite being over 50, impressed everyone with her energy, fitness, and positive vibes.

The music for the evening was curated by leading Ludhiana-based DJ Bhanu, while singer Sagar Bhatia also performed and kept the audience entertained. As soon as Malaika’s performance began, videos and snippets flooded social media platforms, and within minutes, the event became the talk of the town.

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Though tight security arrangements had been made at the venue, the actor was courteous enough to pose for photographs with a few lucky guests. Known for her disciplined fitness routine and glamorous public appearances, Malaika continues to remain one of the most sought-after performers at high-profile private events across the country.