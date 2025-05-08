Malaudh: From walled Phulkian state to Nagar Panchayat

Once a walled fortress of Cis-Sutlej Phulkian the princely state Malaudh is presently governed by a Nagar Panchayat being run by a council of 11 representatives, elected democratically through ballot (now Electronic Voting Machines). Though the entity was merged into the Ludhiana district by the British in 1846, a fort, owned by the successors of Mann Singh Phoolka stands high in the middle of the town even today.

The town imbibes its name from the rise of the Mallas of Multan here after they defeated the locals during the beginning of nineteenth century. Prefix refers to ‘Malla’ and ‘audh’ to Udey meaning rise of Mallas. Mann Singh Phoolka, then Raja of Malaudh, is learnt to have conquered the Qila from Afghans of Malerkotla in 1754 (1764, according to some sources). It served as the residential fort of Malaudh royal family and is now private property, not open to the public. Like other contemporary forts Malaudh Qila had a court and lockups for detention of under-trials.

The Malaudh rajas enjoyed a prestigious position of independence, an elite relationship to the Patiala rulers for giving them immunity from attacks by their enemies on their northern side. Three main representatives of the Phulka branch were invested with magisterial powers to be exercised within their local limits and their jagirs were maintained in their autonomous entirety. The Malaudh royal family had several forts in the area under their jurisdiction including Ramgarh Sardaran, Ber Kalan and a fine old fort of Shaina.

Advertisement

The Malaudh rajas showed conspicuous loyalty to the British rendering good service in the First Anglo Sikh War of 1845-46 in the battle of Mudki. Topography of the erstwhile state had changed drastically post independence, as it has lost its walled origin. Localities surrounding the town have since merged with the main town divided into 11 wards for administration by Nagar Panchayat governed by the Punjab Government through an executive officer and democratically elected president.

A chowki of mounted uniformed force has been replaced by a well established police station, while education, healthcare and public health are governed by separate departments. Despite being a rural locality Malaudh has a mixed population of various communities following Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam. Sigligar community is known as native of Malaudh, members of which besides manufacturing other tools used to fabricate weapons of wars during old times.

Advertisement

Residents, irrespective of their religious belief visit three gurdwaras, a Shiv Mandir, Durga Mata Mandir, mosque and Peerkhanna to pay obeisance in routine and on special occasions.