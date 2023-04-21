Malerkotla DC warns of strict action against social media channels spreading 'fake' news

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 20

Taking a serious note of the alleged nuisance being created by a section of social media channels, the administration has warned of taking stern action against violators.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal said the administration would act strictly against the social media handlers spreading fake news and concocted stories with an intent to benefit private players and disturb harmony in the region.

The violators have been uploading and forwarding clips of fake news with no sense of responsibility.

As members of many communities and ethnic groups are members of social media groups, posts referring to a particular religion or sect can prove disastrous for the peace of the region.

Besides endangering communal harmony, the tendency is to mislead the audience about development works and social welfare schemes being launched by the administration.

“It has been observed that some social media channels have been broadcasting baseless rumours in the guise of news. These news items present positive works of the administration in a negative light by concealing facts and achievements,” DC Aggarwal said.