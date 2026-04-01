Malerkotla facilitates rehab of drug dependents

The district administration has claimed to have roped in entrepreneurs and office-bearers of international organisations for facilitating rehabilitation of drug dependents and those who fell prey to sinister designs of drug peddlers.

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Drug dependents from Khanpur, Bagrian, Kanganwal and Bhurthala villages are among others, who felt relieved on being extended support by the administration to join the mainstream by arranging jobs for them in private organisations, besides enrolling in comprehensive de-addiction courses.

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“It was during an interactive session with Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh that I expressed my desire to give up drugs and enjoy the satisfaction of living a dignified life which is more gratifying than momentary pleasure of drug abuse,” said Buta Singh of Khanpur village, acknowledging that he was offered job in a private company which he would join soon.

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Sonu Singh of Dehliz Road, Ahmedgarh, (identity withheld) said he had got a job at a marriage palace with the intervention of the police personnel, who were kind enough to vouch for him. “After being persuaded by Sub-Jail Deputy Superintendent Ripudaman Singh, I chose to undergo a de-addiction course and change my lifestyle,” said Sonu.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said Sukhdev Singh Brar, Sanjiv Kapoor and Manavjit Singh Sidhu, DSPs at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla, respectively, had coordinated with industrialists and entrepreneurs of their respective areas for facilitating jobs for drug dependent youths who were ready to shun substance use.

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“Office-bearers of the District Industrial Chamber have also agreed to give jobs to drug dependent youths in registered units. The Circle Officers have been advised to help youths from their respective areas get employment near their residences or set up small businesses in their villages,” the SSP said.

The SSP appreciated that office-bearers and activists of international organisations had come forwards to share responsibility of education of wards of drug dependents, who joined the mainstream in response to a call by the administration, under Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.