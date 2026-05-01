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Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla man held with seven stolen motorcycles

Malerkotla man held with seven stolen motorcycles

The police have yet to identify accomplices of the accused

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Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 10:39 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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The police claimed to have arrested kingpin of a gang which is involved in stealing bikes. Seven motorcycles were recovered from accused identified as Safi Mohammad Saibi of Matoi village in Malerkotla district.

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Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh informed that the police received a tip-off about miscreants involved in stealing two-wheelers parked outside residential and commercial establishments.

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The SSP further stated that Ahmedgarh DSP Sukhdev Singh Brar and Sadar SHO Gurpreet Kaur initiated probes resulting in arrest of the accused while he on way to sell a stolen bike. Seven motorcycles were recovered from the accused. The police have yet to identify accomplices of the accused.

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