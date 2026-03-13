DT
Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla : Mid-day meal in-charges hopeful of getting LPG on priority

Malerkotla : Mid-day meal in-charges hopeful of getting LPG on priority

District Education Officers across Punjab were asked by Punjab State Mid Day Meal Society General Manager to prepare data about the requirement of LPG cylinders

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
District Education Office has asked schools for data regarding the monthly consumption of LPG for mid-day meals. File Photo
The authorities in government and government-aided schools providing food to students as part of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme are hopeful of getting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply on priority.

According to the information available, officials from the District Education Office have started gathering information about monthly consumption of LPG and the type of connections the schools in the region are using.

“While we were scared about continuation of cooking, we received communication from the district authorities regarding information about monthly requirement of LPG cylinders and category of connection,” said Pawan Sharma, in-charge of the scheme at an aided school in Ahmedgarh.

As per the records, District Education Officers across the state were asked by Punjab State Mid Day Meal Society General Manager to prepare data about the requirement of LPG cylinders for cooking.

“Keeping in view the importance of fuel, you are advised to submit desired information immediately,” read the communication.

