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Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla police bust illegal firecracker unit in Dehliz Kalan, arrest 3

Malerkotla police bust illegal firecracker unit in Dehliz Kalan, arrest 3

Malerkotla police nominated six accused in the case

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Malerkotla police seized crackers and raw materials from the unit on Wednesday.
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The Malerkotla police busted an illegal firecracker unit in Dehliz Kalan village and seized a significant quantity of explosive materials, officials said.

They said three persons were apprehended as a precautionary measure. The police arrested Aftab Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh presently living in Dehliz Kalan; Jalaldeen, alias Jani, a resident of Dehliz Kalan; and Sumit Bansal, a resident of Bans Bazar, Malerkotla.

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A total of six accused have been nominated in the case.

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According to the police, huge quantities of explosive material were being prepared and stored without a licence by the accused at a marriage palace in the village.

The material used for making explosives has been seized. It includes half kg of explosive materials, coal powder, paper tubes and thick paper board.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the action was taken by a police team led by SP (Detective) Ramandeep Bhullar, Deputy DSP Sumit Sood and Sadar Ahmedgarh Station-House Officer.

According to the officials, a team from the Sadar Ahmedgarh police station was on patrol on October 13 when a reliable informer informed them that Aftab Khan was making firecrackers at Saiman Palace in Dehliz Kalan, a place owned by Jalaldeen. The raw material was allegedly supplied by Sumit Bansal. The team reached the spot and recovered a significant quantity of illegal materials.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sadar Ahmedgarh police station.

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