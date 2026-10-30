Malerkotla police demolish drug peddler’s house

The Malerkotla police on Thursday demolished a house belonging to an accused in a drugs case, said officials, adding that the action was taken under the state government’s campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

The house, located in Ward 4, Ahmedgarh, belonged to Saleem, who is named in two cases, the police said.

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According to the police, the operation was completed peacefully after a heavy contingent of force was deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

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The first case against the accused was registered in 2017 by Government Railway Police (GRP), Sangrur, under the Railway Act.

The second was registered in September this year at the Ahmedgarh city police station under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the recovery of 20 narcotic tablets from his possession.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that the true cost of drugs is paid inside homes.

“Every tablet sold on our streets reaches a family somewhere. It reaches a mother who waits at the door till late at night, a father who quietly spends his life’s savings on treatment and children who grow up watching addiction take a parent away from them. Those who trade in drugs profit from this pain. Such activity will find no shelter in Malerkotla,” he added.

He said, “Our fight is against drugs and those who spread them, not against innocent family members.”

SSP Khakh urged those involved in drug trade to step back and choose an honest life.

“Anyone struggling with addiction can receive free treatment at government de-addiction centres and clinics. The police will stand with every family that seeks help,” he added.

He urged the residents to share any information about drug sale or smuggling with the nearest police station or on the Safe Punjab helpline number 9779100200, assuring them that the identities of informers will be kept confidential.