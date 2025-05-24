Malerkotla police earn plaudits for helping in rehabilitation of drug victims

The ‘Each One, Adopt One’ campaign of the Malerkotla district police seems to have yielded more than the desired results.

Those who are joining the mainstream after being persuaded to shun drugs through special efforts made by the police personnel are now acting as ambassadors for the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched against drug abuse by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Manjit Kaur, a widow from Bapla village of Malerkotla district, is all praise for the district police led by SSP Gagan Ajit Singh as her son Kala Singh, who had fallen prey to drug abuse, has kicked addiction following efforts made by SHO, Sandaur, Gagandeep Singh.

“Though I had given up all hopes of seeing my son, Kala Singh, return to mainstream, the recent transfer of Gagandeep Singh to Sandaur police station has proved to be a boon for my family as he has succeeded in persuading him (Kala Singh) to shun drugs,” said Manjit Kaur.

Manjit Kaur is happy that Malerkotla MLA Dr Jamil Ur Rahman had felicitated her son for supporting the Nasha Mukti Yatra and acting as an ambassador for the ‘Yudha Nashian Virudh’ campaign.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh appreciated that the ‘Each One, Adopt One’ campaign launched under his supervision had started yielding results.

“Though we want to ensure that every cop in our district adopts one victim of drugs for de-addiction, initially all SHOs and beat officers have been asked to adopt at least one victim for de-addiction and rehabilitation. I am glad that SHO, Sandaur, Gagandeep Singh helped Kala Singh shun drugs. He has emerged a ‘hero’ by acting as an ambassador for the campaign launched against drugs in state,” said SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, adding that the de-addiction process of more victims was in the pipeline.