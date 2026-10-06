Malerkotla police resolve150 complaints at outreach camps

The Malerkotla police on Monday resolved at least 150 complaints “on the spot” during outreach camps organised across the district.

The initiative, christened ‘Samadhan Camp’, was undertaken keeping in mind how pending police complaints can mean repeated visits to offices, waiting for responses and uncertainty for many people. Police officials said the camps were meant to ease this burden and provide people direct access to the officers concerned.

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The camps were organised at Police Lines in Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh and Amargarh sub-divisions, providing citizens an opportunity to explain their concerns to the officials without having to move from one office to another.

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Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the initiative was based on a simple idea: When a person approaches the police with a genuine problem, they should feel that someone is listening and willing to help.

“Behind every complaint, there is a person, a family and often a great deal of anxiety. We want people to come to us, explain their concerns openly and know that they are being heard. Wherever possible, we want to provide the solution then and there, rather than making people visit various offices repeatedly,” he added.

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Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Station-House Officers (SHOs), investigating officers and officials from specialised units were available at the camps. Desks were set up for complaints related to the women cell, cybercrime, financial and economic matters and other specialised matters.

The SSP said that cases requiring further investigation, verification of facts or legal examination were referred to the officials concerned with directions for timely action in accordance with the law.

He said public trust was the greatest strength of the police, and added that listening to citizens, taking their concerns seriously and addressing genuine grievances were important aspects of people-centric policing.

The Malerkotla police urged citizens to bring their grievances to the notice of the officials and make full use of such public-oriented initiatives.