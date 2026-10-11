Malerkotla police round up 15 suspects during anti-drug ops

As part of the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Malerkotla police on Saturday conducted a coordinated cordon and search operation (CASO) at all seven identified drug hotspots across the district on Saturday. The operation began at 6 am in the morning.

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Malerkotla SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, with the participation of SP (D), SP (Headquarters) and DSP-rank officers from various subdivisions of the district. Each identified hotspot was placed under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer, with the SHOs concerned and police teams carrying out searches and verification.

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During the operation, 15 suspects were rounded up for verification. Of these, 10 were rounded up in Malerkotla subdivision, three in Ahmedgarh subdivision and two in other areas of the district.

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Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the SSP said all identified drug hotspots would be inspected on priority and cleared of drug-related activities. He emphasised that the objective was not limited to enforcement but also to reclaiming these locations as safe, clean and accessible public spaces.

The SSP said the Malerkotla police would work in coordination with the civil administration, residents and NGOs to clear waste and unwanted material from these locations, ensure adequate street lighting and undertake necessary improvements to the surrounding environment. He said the hotspots would be cleared soon through coordinated efforts.

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Emphasising the importance of rehabilitation, SSP Khakh said that young people struggling with drug addiction should be encouraged to seek treatment, receive appropriate support and be reintegrated into society. He added that sustained monitoring and community participation would be essential to prevent these locations from reverting to drug consumption hotspots.

According to the police, as part of preventive efforts under the campaign, seminars and awareness camps will also be organised in schools and colleges to educate students about the harmful effects of drug abuse, encourage healthy choices and promote a drug-free lifestyle among young people.

Separately, on October 9, the Malerkotla police registered four cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 11 accused in connection with drug-related offences. Eight identified drug peddlers were also arrested.