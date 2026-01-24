DT
Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla police trained on use of drug-testing kits

Malerkotla police trained on use of drug-testing kits

for testing suspected narcotics recovered in cases under the NDPS Act

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A cop demonstrates the use of drug-testing kits in Ahmedgarh.
The Malerkotla police launched a campaign to train its investigation officers on the mandatory use of a kit of regents for testing suspected narcotics recovered in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said officials.

They said authorities at district police office have been asked to provide adequate infrastructure and kits for testing such materials. All Station-House Officers (SHO) and in-charges at police stations and posts have been advised to update their staff about the use of these kits.

According to the officials, the campaign will improve conviction rate in NDPS cases and help the police minimise chances of implication of any innocent person due to negligence or false information.

Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said the campaign will aid the state’s campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

“Though the personnel on field duty were already provided necessary equipment for identification and measurement of narcotics, we have made extra arrangement to update all police personnel about this,” he added.

He said the kits provide law enforcement agencies with rapid and simple tests for preliminary field identification of narcotics.

“As these tests are preliminary, it is imperative that all seized material is sent to an authorised laboratory for confirmatory analyses,” said the SSP.

