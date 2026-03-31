Malerkotla residents concerned over ‘private’ questions in drugs census

With the state government’s Drugs and Socio Economic Census proposed to start from April 5, locals have raised concerns over the ‘private’ nature of the questions to be asked as part of the drive.

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“How can someone force me to disclose personal information about members of my family, including children and spouse?” questioned Ratan Garg, a social activist from Thana Road, Ahmedgarh. Garg said most families would submit false information.

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The census is slated for completion within 45 days.

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Along with the locals, the enumerators, mostly teachers from government schools, have also opposed the questions they have been tasked with asking.

According to the teachers, they have a feeling of hesitation about knocking on doors to ask the residents about their family members using drugs, choice of intoxicants and socio-economic status.

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The enumerators say they are getting information about social activists opposing the programme by claiming that collating and publishing data regarding personal habits is impractical as well as unethical.

Harjinder Kaka Nathumajra, former chairperson, district planning board, apprehends the exercise will prove to be wastage of public money and resources. He said it will also risk unsavoury situations if the questions by enumerators do not sit well with the heads of the households.

“Though the programme is yet to be launched, people have started approaching us with their apprehensions about disputes that may arise during the exercise,” said Nathumajra.

A former sarpanch said enumerators would be dealt with as “unwelcome guests” when they ask for the information they want to collect. “I believe that no parent on this earth would like to disclose negativities of their ward,” said the former sarpanch, adding that asking questions about drugs would be like “sprinkling salt on people’s wounds”.

Non-academic duties irk teachers

Jagjeet Singh Nathoheri, district president, ETT Union, alleged the state government was hell bent upon ruining the state education system by diverting human resource towards non-academic duties. He said the latest move will disturb the routine at a time when a new academic session is beginning.

“In the present case, we have told the members of our union to shun duties if they are confronted by residents while conducting the census,” added Nathoheri.

Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon, state secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He alleged it was persistently trying to divert the people’s attention from real issues and had now launched a programme which will be a futile exercise.

“Our experts believe the exercise will be futile as information about the subject is already available with Social Welfare and Health Department,” said Sekhon, echoing the concerns that enumerators might face awkward situations during the census.

According to the information available, assistant director school education (secondary), Punjab, has advised all district education officers (DEOs) to appoint enumerators from government schools to conduct surveys after duty hours.

Each enumerator is expected to be allotted a booth comprising about 250 households in the assembly segment of their residence or posting.