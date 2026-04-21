icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla residents fume over Census duty for teachers amid admissions

Malerkotla residents fume over Census duty for teachers amid admissions

Some school heads have also been deployed for the Census

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teachers attend a training session on Census in Ahmedgarh.
Advertisement

Government schoolteachers being put on Census duty even as admissions are in full swing has not gone down with the students’ parents, who hit out the authorities and said the move has derailed classroom activities.

Advertisement

According to the information available, some school heads have also been deployed for the Census, further compounding the problems for parents visiting the institutes for admissions.

Advertisement

“The government should ensure deployment of teachers on non-teaching duties is minimised so people are not discouraged to get their wards admitted to government schools,” said Deepak Sharma, former councillor. He said it was possible people would opt for private schools if they see a lack of teachers at government institutes.

Advertisement

Acute staff crunch

Teachers deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and on other duties has led to acute staff shortages at multiple schools.

Advertisement

For instance, six out of eight regular teachers from a private aided school in Ahmedgarh have been deployed as supervisors and enumerators. Another teacher from the school has already been deployed as a BLO.

The eighth teacher, a person with special needs, is the only one left behind.

Office-bearers and activists of teachers’ unions have been protesting the frequent deployment for non-teaching works, which they claimed was affecting their performance in the classrooms.

The activists alleged the authorities in the Local Bodies Department had not even spared teachers suffering from serious medical aliment, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, from field duties as enumerators and supervisors.

Chander Parkash Wadhwa, Census Charge Officer-cum-Executive Officer, for Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla, said deployment of teachers was done according to lists provided by heads of respective schools after orders of Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke, who also serves as the Principal Census Officer.

“We sought details of the staff posted at each school and those certified by the principals as severe patients or couples were exempted from field duties,” said Wadhwa, adding requests for adjustments were being considered.

Governmen Primary School, Chhanna; Government Primary School, Amarpura Mohalla; and PM Shri Government High School, Vishwakarma Primary School, Jain Muni

Shri Kundan Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Guru Nanak Kanya Mahavidyalaya and MGMN Senior Secondary School in Ahmedgarh are among the institutes facing staff shortages due to the Census duties.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts