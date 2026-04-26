Malerkotla residents see ray of hope as PRTC Chairperson promises new routes

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Chairperson Harpal Juneja’s assurance of starting new routes to ensure better connectivity for Malerkotla has come as a ray of hope for the locals, who have voicing the demand for a while.

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Juneja assured to start new routes to connect the city with Chandigarh, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Ludhiana. He also promised the locals of restoring old routes with surrounding rural and suburban localities.

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Responding to an appeal made by a delegation from social and political outfits, Juneja said the PRTC was committed to implementing policies of the state government regarding easy availability of public transport to the public.

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“After learning about the needs of people hailing from poor and middle class families, we advised the officials concerned to draft plans for starting new routes, as per the locals’ requirements,” said Juneja.

He called upon commuters to make optimum use of public transport buses as it was economical, safer and eco-friendly. He added it would also ease traffic.

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Earlier, residents and social activists raised issues related to bus services and demanded more routes be started.

“As PRTC is the major service provider in public road transport, we approached its chairperson and apprised him of the dire need of new routes and restarting routes which had been discontinued,” said Harpreet Singh Rooprai from a social outfit.

Shahid Zubairi, social activist, said regular bus services would reduce accidents as less number of private vehicles would be on the roads.