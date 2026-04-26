icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla residents see ray of hope as PRTC Chairperson promises new routes

Malerkotla residents see ray of hope as PRTC Chairperson promises new routes

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 01:49 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Locals urged for better connectivity through adding services and restarting closed bus routes.
Advertisement

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Chairperson Harpal Juneja’s assurance of starting new routes to ensure better connectivity for Malerkotla has come as a ray of hope for the locals, who have voicing the demand for a while.

Advertisement

Juneja assured to start new routes to connect the city with Chandigarh, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Ludhiana. He also promised the locals of restoring old routes with surrounding rural and suburban localities.

Advertisement

Responding to an appeal made by a delegation from social and political outfits, Juneja said the PRTC was committed to implementing policies of the state government regarding easy availability of public transport to the public.

Advertisement

“After learning about the needs of people hailing from poor and middle class families, we advised the officials concerned to draft plans for starting new routes, as per the locals’ requirements,” said Juneja.

He called upon commuters to make optimum use of public transport buses as it was economical, safer and eco-friendly. He added it would also ease traffic.

Advertisement

Earlier, residents and social activists raised issues related to bus services and demanded more routes be started.

“As PRTC is the major service provider in public road transport, we approached its chairperson and apprised him of the dire need of new routes and restarting routes which had been discontinued,” said Harpreet Singh Rooprai from a social outfit.

Shahid Zubairi, social activist, said regular bus services would reduce accidents as less number of private vehicles would be on the roads.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts