Malerkotla residents settled in states conducting SIR struggle to get old voter lists

Erstwhile residents of the region who have moved to states that are currently conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleged that they are are running from pillar to post to get copies of voters lists which were last revised over two decades ago.

Unaware about the procedure, former voters of the region often don’t remember their ward numbers as they left a while ago. As things stand, many of them hope that the issue can be resolved through their local councillors from the time, who would be better informed. However, a lot of those concillors are not active in politics anymore.

The women who married out of state, owners and employees of the relocated commercial and industrial establishments, and former banks personnel are among those who have been visiting local offices in recent times, seeking help in procuring copies of voter lists of their earlier wards. They have to submit these lists to authorities conducting SIR in Haryana and other states.

Former councillor and block president of the Congress, Deepak Sharma, said a number of his late father former councilor Bimal Sharma’s friends approached him seeking help in this regard.

People approaching the Municipal Council return disappointed a lot as they are asked to meet the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of their respective wards, which becomes cumbersome as they do not have the necessary details.

Municipal Council president Vikas Krishan Sharma said officials in the MC had been advised to provide required details of old and new wards to people visiting them so that there is no inconvenience in contacting the BLO concerned. The officials have been asked to accommodate people seeking help through mobile or WhatsApp, said Sharma.

The MC officials claimed that the information can be accessed through the Voters’ Service Portal on the Election Commission’s website: voters.eci.gov.in. However, the wards can be searched under the Sangrur district even as Malerkotla was carved out almost four years ago. This presents as a problem to he people as they are often unaware or do not think to search under the Sangrur district.