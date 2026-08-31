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Home / Ludhiana / Malerkotla tantrik booked for duping Ludhiana lawyer of Rs 4.22 lakh

Malerkotla tantrik booked for duping Ludhiana lawyer of Rs 4.22 lakh

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A tantric from Malerkotla allegedly duped a Ludhiana-based lawyer of Rs 4.22 lakh by claiming that his wife had been possessed by a demon. As per FIR details, the lawyer’s wife was ill, and on seeing her the tantric claimed that she had been possessed by a demonic force and some miscreants seemed to have performed black magic. A ritual needed to be performed in the graveyard, or else the devil would aggravate her health issues.

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The complainant stated that as he was worried about the health of his wife, and so he kept on giving money to the tantric. When he realised that he had been duped and asked the accused to return his money, the latter claimed that he had lost the money in betting.

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He then filed a police complaint and sought immediate action against the tantric. Following this, the Haibowal police registered a case against the accused identified as Mohd Sabir of Malerkotla and launched further investigation.

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The complainant stated in his police complaint that his wife had been ill for the past few years. Despite receiving treatment from a doctor, her condition did not improve, giving her and her family severe mental stress. As part of a conspiracy, the acquaintance claimed that the illness was beyond medical treatment, and was the result of some evil spirit or black magic.

The acquaintance claimed that his close friend, Mohammad Sabir of Malerkotla, was an expert in black magic. The acquaintance assured him that Sabir would completely cure his wife within a few days through tantric practices, but when the condition of his wife failed to improve, he understood that accused had committed a fraud. He asked the accused to return his money, but the latter started making excuses.

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As he pressed the accused repeatedly, Sabir made a video call in June, and said he would return the entire amount of Rs 4.22 lakh to him the next day at 5 pm near the Ludhiana court house. At 5 pm on June 9, he arrived outside the court house. Shortly after, Sabir also came there. “When I asked the accused to return my money, he claimed that he had lost the entire money in betting and gambling,” said the complainant.

He added that when he pleaded with folded hands to return his money, the accused became enraged. He grabbed his collar and said, “We wanted to cheat you, so we did. I have connections with gangsters, smugglers and policemen.”

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