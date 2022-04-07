Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Around a year after the traders raised their voice against the reduction of the width of Malhar Road, they now urged newly elected AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi to get the road widened and correct alleged flaws in the project.

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi visited Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar Market and held a meeting with residents and shopkeepers of the area.

He said residents and shopkeepers of the area demanded that due to traffic congestion, Malhar Road should be widened from both sides.

Gogi said a plan will be made for the widening of Malhar Road. He said a survey would be conducted by the administration and the road would be widened as per the demand of the people.

He said the road would be widened in such a way that people would not have any problems related to traffic movement, while the parking issues would be resolved too.

He said the government of Aam Aadmi Party is the government of the people and the decisions would be taken as per the advice and demand of the people.

Malhar Road Shopkeepers Association president Paramjit Singh said, “We met the MLA today. We have given our memorandum to the officials concerned as our demand is to remove the circle near every corner of the road and let traffic flow in three lanes instead of two lanes. The officials assured to resolve the issues.”