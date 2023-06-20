Malian delegation learns about PAU’s wheat research

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

In a bid to discuss the potential areas of collaboration and mutual cooperation in wheat cultivation, a five-member delegation, led by Mamadou Lamine Haidara, the vice-president of CNPM (National Council of Employers, Mali), met Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal on the university campus.

Haidara was accompanied by Mohamed Alassane Kanoute, Maccaloo (an investment banker), Kabirou Kolo and Mamadou Coulibaly.

Highlighting PAU’s contributions to agriculture, Dr Gosal said the university has been the driving force behind the green revolution in the country and is currently at the forefront of conservation agriculture, apiculture and farm mechanisation. With a focus on developing climate-resilient, environmentally hazard-free and highly productive technologies, the PAU is also testing the waters in the arena of genome editing, biosensors, Artificial Intelligence and precision agriculture, the VC said.

Outlining the potential areas for cooperation, Dr Gosal underscored the importance of forging strong research links between India and Mali.

Aiming to bolster the relationship between the two nations, Haidara expressed his desire to collaborate and tap into the expertise of PAU. He said Mali is a landlocked nation in West Africa, with a significant portion covered by desert or semi-desert. Agriculture contributes 33 per cent to its GDP and employs 80 per cent of Malian population, offering untapped potential in the southern and central regions. The Niger and Senegal rivers are key areas of activity, while the Sahara dominates the north.

Emphasising the importance of cash crops like cotton in Mali’s agricultural sector, Maccaloo acknowledged the vulnerability to unpredictable rainfall and fluctuating prices.