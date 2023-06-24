Mall celebrates 9th anniversary

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Pavillion Mall celebrated its 9th anniversary. On this occasion, a music and dance event was organised to enthral the visitors. The celebrations were marked on the weekend. Today, the members of the “Pavilion Family” were present during the cake cutting ceremony. TNS

DBU felicitates 5,000 students

Mandi Gobindgarh: Desh Bhagat University (DBU) organised an award ceremony on the theme, “Shining Stars”. The objective of the event was to felicitate 5,000 school students from all over Punjab who have excelled in Class XII. Chancellor Dr Zora Singh said DBU always encourages students who put in hard work and excel. The university will provide scholarships worth over Rs 23 crore in 2023-24 in different categories. TNS

Retirement home celebrates Father’s Day

Doraha: Senior citizens at the Heavenly Palace Retirement Home came together to celebrate Father's Day with immense joy and gratitude. The event held at the vibrations theatre on the premises witnessed a remarkable display of love and appreciation for the invaluable role of fathers in developing families and society. Gurinder Dhillon, ADGP, Law and Order, Punjab Police, was the chief guest at the event. He emphasised the vital role that fathers play in shaping the foundation of strong families and communities. The programme showcased talents and spirit of the residents. The senior citizens of retirement home enthralled everyone with melodious songs, filling the atmosphere with joyous tunes. The children from Heavenly Angels delighted the audience with a captivating dance drama. A grand cake was cut.