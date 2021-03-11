Mallah GGSSS romp home champions in softball championship

Ludhiana, April 26
Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mallah (Jagraon) romped home victorious to lift the winners’ trophy in the 25th Junior Ludhiana District Softball Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium here yesterday.
In the final, players from the Mallah school warded off a stiff challenge put up by Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, whom they overpowered 4-3 to lay their hands on the trophy. In the match to decide the third position, Government High School, Sherpur, get the better of Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, 6-4.
