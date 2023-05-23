Mallah girls, Dholewal boys emerge victorious

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSSS), Mallah, Jagraon, and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School (GNMSSS), Dholewal, emerged champions in the girls and boys sections, respectively, in the 10th sub-junior district baseball championship on Monday. The tournament concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill village, near here today.

District sub-junior baseball tourney

In the girls final, GSSSS Mallah trounced hosts Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, 18-6 to the lift the winners’ trophy. Navjot Kaur and Navdeep were the main architects of the victory who contributed four runs each to help their side stitch up an easy win.

In the boys section, GNMSSS Dholewal defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, 8-4 to clinch the title.

BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, secured the third position in the boys section and Nightingale Senior Secondary School finished at the third place in girls section.