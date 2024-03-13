Man, 2 sons booked for bid to take illegal possession of land

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

A man and his two sons were yesterday booked by the Dehlon police for trying to take illegal possession of a land worth crores. They also threatened the complainant outside the police station.

The suspects have been identified as Amrik Singh Samra, his sons Kamalpreet Singh Samra and Amanpreet Singh Samra. A case under Sections 447, 511 and 506 of the IPC was registered against them.

The complainant, Ranjodh Singh Samra, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, said he was a native of Pohir village, where he owns a land worth crores. In 2003, he had bought the land from his paternal uncle Amrik Samra and afterwards, after taking complete payment, the latter gave possession of the land to him.

The complainant said on March 7, he got a call from his partner Mukesh Dhand, who informed that the suspects, along with some unidentified persons, were trying to take illegal possession of his land by erecting iron mesh. He reached the spot and informed the police.

Officials from the Dehlon police station reached the spot and asked both parties to reach the police station along with property documents. “When I reached outside the station, the suspects came and told me to not to enter the land else they will kill me,” he told the police.

