Man accepts bribe on cop's behalf, arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested one Vijay Kumar alias DC for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 on behalf of a police sub-inspector Rajwant Singh, posted as in-charge, Kanganwal police post in Ludhiana district.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said that the accused has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Subash Kumar, a resident of Urban Vihar, Ludhiana.

He informed that the complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana range, and alleged that the said police post in-charge was demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of settlement of a police complaint lodged against him by his neighbour who was opposing the opening of a rear gate of his factory situated at Harpal Nagar in Industrial Area, Ludhiana.

The VB spokesperson said that a middleman of said police personnel, namely, Vijay Kumar, intervened in the matter and struck a deal for Rs 80,000. The complainant further alleged that the sub-inspector had already taken Rs 10,000 as the first installment and was now demanding the remaining sum through his middleman.

The spokesperson informed that the VB, Ludhiana range, after a preliminary investigation of the complaint laid a trap and Vijay Kumar was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant in the premises of his factory in the presence of two official witnesses. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.