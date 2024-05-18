Man accused of killing NRI’s wife held at Kolkata airport

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

The Payal police claimed to have arrested the accused, who murdered the wife of an NRI in Khanna’s Payal about nine months ago.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kunail village near Garhshankar, district Hoshiarpur. After killing the woman, the accused fled to Bangkok. As soon as the accused returned to India,he was taken into custody at Kolkata Airport.

The 43-year-old deceased Ranjit Kaur’s husband and two sons live abroad. Ranjit Kaur lived alone in Payal. She had developed a friendship with Vinod Kumar through Facebook. Vinod used to come to Payal and meet the deceased.

Sources said on September 5, 2023, Vinod Kumar came from Hoshiarpur to meet the deceased at her house in Payal. During this time, there was an argument between the two regarding some matter, following which he murdered her. The next day, the deceased’s phone was found switched off. Her son, living in Canada, had sent one of his friends home to check, who was then shocked to see her lying dead in the house, and he immediately raised an alarm. Later, the deceased’s son and husband came from abroad.

Payal DSP Nikhil Garg, while addressing a press conference, said that the deceased has a criminal record as 10 cases have already been registered against the accused. After killing the woman, the accused fled to Bangkok, where he wanted to flee toward Europe.

The Khanna police already issued a Look Out Circular against the accused on May 11, when the accused landed at the airport in Kolkata, where he was nabbed by the airport authority, and Khanna police were informed. Yesterday, Khanna police brought him to Punjab and officially arrested him in the case.

