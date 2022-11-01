Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

Jatinder Singh Jindi, who is a suspect in various cases, including an attempt-to-murder case, has released a video accusing the police of trying to implicate him in fake cases. A few days ago, the police made a failed attempt to arrest him.

Jindi, who is a resident of Indra Colony, Rahon Road, said he along with his aide were going in a car on October 27 when three car-borne persons, who were wearing civil dress, attempted to stop him near a fuel station.

He said when the trio brandished a pistol and asked him to come out of the car, he thought that they were gangsters who had come to kill him. Afterwards, he managed to escape.

Notably, the three persons were policemen in civvies. While chasing him, the police personnel had also allegedly fired at Jindi’s car. Later, the police booked him and his aide for allegedly attempting to run over the policemen with his vehicle.

Jindi said he had not opened fire at the police and he was unaware that the three persons were police officials. He said he had not tried to run over them.

He said he had spent Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a police post and also helped the police to pacify the people who were protesting against them. But now, the police have defamed him by lodging fake cases, he alleged.

Jindi added that he should not be defamed.

He faces several FIRs and in most of the cases, he was either acquitted or had reached compromise with opposite parties. At present, he is wanted in four cases, including attempt to murder.

