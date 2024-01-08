Man alleges abduction, assault

Ludhiana, January 7
A man, Sukhwinder Singh, of Bindra Colony alleged that he was kidnapped and beaten up by some miscreants. The assailants also made his video while beating him.
The victim alleged that the assailants forcibly removed his clothes and made him to drink liquor, following which they assaulted him. After over two hours, he was left at the Shivpuri chowk.
The incident occurred on December 30 last year. The victim submitted a complaint in this regard at the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP) and sought action against the suspects.
The Station House Oficer (SHO), Police Division 4, Inspector Gurjeet Singh, said both parties were called at the police station. After listening to their statements, appropriate action would be taken against the guilty.
